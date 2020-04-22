Falcon Point Capital LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Falcon Point Capital LLC lowered its position in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the period. ICF International comprises 3.5% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Falcon Point Capital LLC owned 0.13% of ICF International worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ICF International by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in ICF International in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ICF International in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in ICF International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in ICF International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICF International stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.17. 9,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,558. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.66. ICF International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $95.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). ICF International had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $396.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ICF International Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of ICF International from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 4,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $320,165.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,636,552.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICF International Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

