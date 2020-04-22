Falcon Point Capital LLC Has $128,000 Stock Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE)

Falcon Point Capital LLC lowered its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,208,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,949,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,552,000 after buying an additional 207,475 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,452.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 23,871 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $910,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

XENE stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $12.16. 6,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,722. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $458.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.40. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

