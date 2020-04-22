Falcon Point Capital LLC Has $395,000 Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Falcon Point Capital LLC lessened its position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,669 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 70,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 157,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 36,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $27,979.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.66. 186,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,781. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

