Falcon Point Capital LLC Has $552,000 Holdings in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Falcon Point Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. II-VI makes up approximately 1.2% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in II-VI were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in II-VI during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Robecosam AG grew its position in II-VI by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,720,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 456,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.72.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at $15,332,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIVI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.64. The company had a trading volume of 97,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.47 and a beta of 1.10. II-VI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.73.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

