Falcon Point Capital LLC Has $657,000 Position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Falcon Point Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the period. BOX makes up 1.4% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,939,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,383,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,338,000 after purchasing an additional 891,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,471,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,687,000 after purchasing an additional 789,408 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 5,646.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 661,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 649,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in BOX by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,354,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,296,000 after buying an additional 403,737 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

NYSE BOX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.72. 1,165,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85. Box Inc has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.20.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.28. BOX had a negative return on equity of 590.16% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $183.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Box Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.