Falcon Point Capital LLC Has $956,000 Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. LHC Group makes up 2.1% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.31. 25,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $99.38 and a one year high of $159.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.47.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $531.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LHCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.45.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.