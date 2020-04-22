Falcon Point Capital LLC Increases Position in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,798 shares during the period. Boingo Wireless makes up about 1.5% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Boingo Wireless were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Boingo Wireless by 31.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Boingo Wireless by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WIFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

WIFI stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.97. 624,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,452. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $521.62 million, a PE ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 1.03. Boingo Wireless Inc has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.74 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

