Falcon Point Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Falcon Point Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,990 shares during the period. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs makes up approximately 2.5% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Falcon Point Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,288,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTAI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Washington State Investment Bo acquired 56,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $384,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,488,779 shares in the company, valued at $64,618,584.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 101,700 shares of company stock valued at $694,354 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTAI traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,797. The company has a market capitalization of $835.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.23. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $161.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.71%.

About Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.