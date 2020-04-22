Falcon Point Capital LLC Lowers Position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Falcon Point Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,562,000 after purchasing an additional 505,907 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Healthequity by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,570,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,437,000 after buying an additional 190,506 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,385,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,695,000 after purchasing an additional 246,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Healthequity by 18.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,100,000 after purchasing an additional 344,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthequity by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,791,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,729,000 after buying an additional 323,931 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,917,042.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,401.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $440,733.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,216.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HQY. Raymond James cut their price objective on Healthequity from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthequity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Healthequity from $74.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Healthequity in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthequity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of HQY stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.79. 725,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,385. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.99. Healthequity Inc has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 75.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. Healthequity had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Healthequity’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

