Falcon Point Capital LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,258,414. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.