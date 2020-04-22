Falcon Point Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Falcon Point Capital LLC reduced its position in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,452 shares during the quarter. SeaSpine accounts for approximately 1.3% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPNE. State Street Corp increased its stake in SeaSpine by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 126,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in SeaSpine by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SeaSpine by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 26,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPNE. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SeaSpine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ SPNE traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,942. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $257.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.74.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.60 million. On average, analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

