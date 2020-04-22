Falcon Point Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Falcon Point Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Medallia were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth $85,524,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Medallia by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,657,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,569,000 after acquiring an additional 337,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Medallia by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,595,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,650,000 after acquiring an additional 222,739 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after purchasing an additional 211,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,193,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,296 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $230,462.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 482,572 shares in the company, valued at $13,405,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 85,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $2,624,210.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,122,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,395,642.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 595,979 shares of company stock valued at $14,152,574.

Shares of MDLA stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 28,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,659. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.37. Medallia has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Medallia in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medallia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

