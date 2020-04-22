Falcon Point Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN)

Falcon Point Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Apollo Endosurgery worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 998,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 32,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

NASDAQ:APEN traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $2.06. 12,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.95. Apollo Endosurgery Inc has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 237.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

