Falcon Point Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Falcon Point Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,459 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 19,192 shares during the quarter. FireEye accounts for about 1.2% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FireEye by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,071 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,176 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in FireEye by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,892 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FireEye by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,367 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. FireEye has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.34.

FEYE traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,338,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,124. FireEye Inc has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

