Falcon Point Capital LLC Sells 1,219 Shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Falcon Point Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Saia comprises about 1.1% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 578.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Saia by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

SAIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Saia from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.17.

SAIA stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.26. 18,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.93. Saia Inc has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.70.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

