Falcon Point Capital LLC Sells 12,497 Shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF)

Falcon Point Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,497 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC owned 0.32% of Leaf Group worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEAF. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Leaf Group by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Leaf Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Leaf Group by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Leaf Group by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 23,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $36,087.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 97,444 shares of company stock worth $194,490 over the last three months.

Shares of LEAF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.17. 6,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,725. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Leaf Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Leaf Group Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

