Falcon Point Capital LLC Sells 1,676 Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Falcon Point Capital LLC lowered its position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in ASGN by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in ASGN by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in ASGN by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASGN alerts:

Shares of ASGN traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,160. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.97. ASGN Inc has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.18.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASGN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of ASGN from $84.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of ASGN to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.13.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.