Falcon Point Capital LLC Sells 1,855 Shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Falcon Point Capital LLC decreased its stake in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Upland Software makes up 1.1% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 15.0% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 562,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,075,000 after acquiring an additional 83,816 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $4,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

UPLD traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.09. The stock had a trading volume of 192,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,159. Upland Software Inc has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $54.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.04. The stock has a market cap of $750.99 million, a PE ratio of -15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $66.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upland Software Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

