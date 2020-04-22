Falcon Point Capital LLC Sells 3,314 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Falcon Point Capital LLC cut its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the quarter. MasTec accounts for about 1.4% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MasTec by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after buying an additional 521,498 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 577.3% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $5,484,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 812,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.13.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. MasTec had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

