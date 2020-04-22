Falcon Point Capital LLC Sells 5,151 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Falcon Point Capital LLC cut its stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of Universal Technical Institute worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth about $1,739,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 27,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,901. The company has a market cap of $192.56 million, a P/E ratio of -35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.14. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on UTI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

