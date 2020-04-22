Falcon Point Capital LLC Sells 6,272 Shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Falcon Point Capital LLC reduced its position in Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,683 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,272 shares during the quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alphatec worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Alphatec by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 467.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Alphatec by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $49,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 25,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $96,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down from $9.50) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 23,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,009. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $222.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.90.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 50.25% and a negative return on equity of 154.10%. Research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

