Falcon Point Capital LLC Sells 6,435 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Falcon Point Capital LLC cut its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust accounts for approximately 1.8% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 117,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 33,328 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 59,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.96.

MPW stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 245,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,681,523. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

