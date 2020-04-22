Falcon Point Capital LLC Sells 736 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Falcon Point Capital LLC trimmed its position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Proofpoint comprises approximately 1.4% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the first quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 755.8% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 251,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,736,000 after acquiring an additional 221,698 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $198,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $3,127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,863,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,228 shares of company stock worth $10,664,520 over the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Proofpoint stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.01. The stock had a trading volume of 25,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,345. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.21. Proofpoint Inc has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFPT. BidaskClub downgraded Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

