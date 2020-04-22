Falcon Point Capital LLC Trims Holdings in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Falcon Point Capital LLC reduced its holdings in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. CRA International comprises 1.7% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Falcon Point Capital LLC owned approximately 0.30% of CRA International worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 35,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CRA International by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CRA International by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $34.52. 4,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,633. CRA International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $268.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.14 million. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRAI shares. TheStreet cut CRA International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

