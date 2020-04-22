Falcon Point Capital LLC Trims Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Falcon Point Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,951 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,773.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,132 shares in the company, valued at $430,913.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.33 per share, for a total transaction of $243,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,150.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,290 shares of company stock valued at $540,123. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.94. The company had a trading volume of 15,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

ABCB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

