Falcon Point Capital LLC Trims Position in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

Falcon Point Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Systemax worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Systemax during the first quarter worth about $2,538,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Systemax by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Systemax by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 76,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Systemax by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Systemax alerts:

SYX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.64. 3,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07. Systemax Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.07 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Systemax Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.