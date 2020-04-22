Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) Receives GBX 5,930.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,930.40 ($78.01).

FERG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut Ferguson to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($71.03) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Ferguson from GBX 7,000 ($92.08) to GBX 5,800 ($76.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oddo Bhf cut their target price on Ferguson from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,670 ($87.74) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Drabble acquired 4,983 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,004 ($65.82) per share, for a total transaction of £249,349.32 ($328,004.89). Also, insider Mike Powell sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,855 ($63.86), for a total value of £55,881.05 ($73,508.35).

FERG stock traded up GBX 242 ($3.18) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 5,294 ($69.64). The stock had a trading volume of 455,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,008. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,360.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,493.95. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 3,700 ($48.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

