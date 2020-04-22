Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.64

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.64 and traded as low as $38.01. Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares last traded at $38.27, with a volume of 1,888 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.53. The company has a market cap of $146.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDBC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania.

