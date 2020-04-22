Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%.

Fidelity National Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Fidelity National Financial has a payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,420,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,375. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.01. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Compass Point cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.