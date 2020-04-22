Fifth Third Bancorp Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 10,866 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 230% compared to the average volume of 3,292 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.37.

FITB stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,607,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,392,522. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 56,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

