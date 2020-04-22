First Busey Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

First Busey has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. First Busey has a dividend payout ratio of 49.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Busey to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05. First Busey has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $896.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.91 million. First Busey had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Busey will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robin N. Elliott purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.89 per share, with a total value of $43,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Van A. Dukeman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $71,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,366.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,800 shares of company stock valued at $246,180. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BUSE. BidaskClub cut First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised First Busey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut First Busey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

