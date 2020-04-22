First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives $24.00 Average PT from Brokerages

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHB. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

In other First Hawaiian news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $100,901.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,165.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 812,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,452,000 after buying an additional 27,272 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FHB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.91. 892,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,030. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.53.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

