First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (FTLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 30th

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $22.59.

