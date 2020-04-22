First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 253,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,884. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $12.33.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

