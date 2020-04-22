First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 123.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.32. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,847. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.67. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $55.26.

