First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (FPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FPL stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 82,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,893. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $10.00.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

