Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Cfra increased their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.40. 3,740,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,728,094. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

