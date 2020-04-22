FlexiGroup (ASX:FXL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.73

FlexiGroup Limited (ASX:FXL) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.73 and traded as low as $0.80. FlexiGroup shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 3,104,990 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.02 million and a P/E ratio of 4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.91, a current ratio of 49.01 and a quick ratio of 48.98.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. FlexiGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

In related news, insider Christine Christian purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.50 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of A$48,064.00 ($34,087.94). Also, insider Carole Campbell purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.55 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of A$46,500.00 ($32,978.72). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 167,000 shares of company stock valued at $186,789.

About FlexiGroup (ASX:FXL)

FlexiGroup Limited provides consumer revolving finance, card, leasing, and rental financing services in Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. It operates through six segments: Certegy, AU Cards, Consumer Leasing, Commercial Leasing, NZ Leasing, and NZ Cards. The company offers leasing services to consumers, businesses, and corporations; and interest free finance to enable customers to facilitate purchases at participating retailer's point of sale and online.

