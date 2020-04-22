FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Gap Up to $40.65

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.70, but opened at $40.65. FLIR Systems shares last traded at $40.30, with a volume of 2,688,251 shares.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLIR. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.
The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,099,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,426,000 after acquiring an additional 65,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,631,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,172,000 after purchasing an additional 69,326 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth about $410,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 334,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,580,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FLIR Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLIR)
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
