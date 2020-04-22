FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Gap Up to $40.65

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.70, but opened at $40.65. FLIR Systems shares last traded at $40.30, with a volume of 2,688,251 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLIR. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,099,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,426,000 after acquiring an additional 65,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,631,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,172,000 after purchasing an additional 69,326 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth about $410,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 334,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,580,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIR Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

