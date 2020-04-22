Flowtech Fluidpower’s (FLO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON FLO traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 74 ($0.97). The stock had a trading volume of 106,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,696. Flowtech Fluidpower has a 52 week low of GBX 44 ($0.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($1.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 69.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 100.73. The company has a market cap of $41.77 million and a P/E ratio of 9.74.

In related news, insider Russell Cash bought 3,000 shares of Flowtech Fluidpower stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £3,090 ($4,064.72).

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes hydraulic and pneumatic fluid power products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flowtechnology, Power Motion Control, and Process. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

