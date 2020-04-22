Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Trading Down 3.2%

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) fell 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.04, 22,063 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,044,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

FOSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Fossil Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Fossil Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $172.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.85). Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $711.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Fossil Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fossil Group Inc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fossil Group news, Director William B. Chiasson acquired 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $101,454.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey purchased 90,792 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $345,009.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 173,362 shares of company stock worth $711,488. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fossil Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,801 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,941 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,492 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,457 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

