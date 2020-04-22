Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OTCMKTS:FRAF traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.79. 14,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,801. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. Franklin Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $112.55 million, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

In other Franklin Financial Services news, Director Stanley J. Kerlin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $25,950.00. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

