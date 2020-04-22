Frontline Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 15,720 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 600% compared to the average volume of 2,245 call options.

NYSE FRO traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,446,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.60. Frontline has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $13.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). Frontline had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontline will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,856,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,533,000 after purchasing an additional 82,917 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Frontline by 217,430,900.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,174,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after buying an additional 2,174,309 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at $13,503,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Frontline by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,114,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after buying an additional 513,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Frontline by 225.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after buying an additional 543,125 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRO. DNB Markets lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.79.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

