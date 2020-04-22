Future (LON:FUTR) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FUTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Future from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($25.98) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Future alerts:

Shares of Future stock traded up GBX 79 ($1.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,038 ($13.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,539. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.61. Future has a 1 year low of GBX 489.50 ($6.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,572 ($20.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 949.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,259.89.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Maddick bought 8,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,184 ($15.57) per share, for a total transaction of £99,302.08 ($130,626.26).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.