Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.39

Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and traded as high as $6.61. Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 139,800 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Gabelli Utility Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter.

About Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

