Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Trading Down 5.4%

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI)’s share price fell 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.76, 2,185,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 5,074,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $48.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $699.27 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Gannett Co Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Reed purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Also, Director John Jeffry Louis purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 163,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,916.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $704,000 over the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gannett stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of Gannett worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

