General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

General Electric stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.43. 76,456,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,130,136. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.