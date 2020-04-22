Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Short Interest Update

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,640,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 26,584,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,883,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,607,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.01. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. HC Wainwright lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.81.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,234 shares of company stock worth $5,667,854 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after buying an additional 78,152 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

