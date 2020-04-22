Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 92.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

GLAD opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.37. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 48.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLAD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

In related news, President Robert L. Marcotte purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Insiders have bought a total of 11,763 shares of company stock worth $106,238 over the last 90 days. 5.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

