Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSBC. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of GSBC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 43,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,577. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $537.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

